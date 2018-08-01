Embraer reaffirms financial and commercial aircraft delivery outlooks for 2018

Embraer reaffirmed (31-Jul-2018) its FY2018 outlook and aircraft deliveries outlook, based on its results for 1H2018. The OEM's 2Q2018 reported EBIT (loss of USD17.7 million) and EBITDA (profit of USD44.1 million) figures include the negative impact of a non-recurring special item of USD127.2 million related to additional costs (cost base revision) on the KC-390 development contract in the period, resulting from an incident with prototype aircraft 001. In 2Q2018, Embraer delivered 28 commercial aircraft, compared to 35 commercial aircraft in 2Q2017. [more - original PR]