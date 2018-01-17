Embraer delivers 210 aircraft in 2017

Embraer delivered (16-Jan-2018) 210 aircraft in 2017, of which 101 were commercial aircraft and 109 were executive jets. The deliveries were within the outlook ranges for 2017 of 97 to 102 commercial aircraft, 70 to 80 light business jets and 35 to 45 large business jets. In 4Q2017, Embraer delivered 23 commercial aircraft and 50 executive jets. Embraer further confirmed the firm order backlog totalled USD18.3 billion, as of 31-Dec-2017. Commercial aircraft deliveries were as follows: