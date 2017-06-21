Loading
Embraer projects regional jets will be fastest growth category over next 20 years

Embraer released its 2017-2036 Market Outlook projecting a "steady" market demand for 6400 new jets in the 70-130+ seat capacity category worth USD300 billion. Key forecast highlights include:

  • 70-90 seat segment: Demand for 2280 new aircraft;
  • 90-130+ seat segment: Demand for 4120 new aircraft;
  • Regional jet in-service fleet: Increase from 2700 aircraft to 6710, the fastest growing segment among all aircraft seat capacities;
  • Market growth: 63% of total new deliveries;
  • Replacement demand: 37% of total new deliveries.
  • Regional demand: