21-Jun-2017 12:29 PM
Embraer projects regional jets will be fastest growth category over next 20 years
Embraer released its 2017-2036 Market Outlook projecting a "steady" market demand for 6400 new jets in the 70-130+ seat capacity category worth USD300 billion. Key forecast highlights include:
- 70-90 seat segment: Demand for 2280 new aircraft;
- 90-130+ seat segment: Demand for 4120 new aircraft;
- Regional jet in-service fleet: Increase from 2700 aircraft to 6710, the fastest growing segment among all aircraft seat capacities;
- Market growth: 63% of total new deliveries;
- Replacement demand: 37% of total new deliveries.
- Regional demand:
- North America: 2020 aircraft, 32% of total;
- Asia Pacific: 1710 aircraft, 27%;
- Europe: 1150 aircraft, 18%;
- Latin America: 690 aircraft, 11%;
- CIS: 390 aircraft, 6%;
- Africa: 220 aircraft, 3%;
- Middle East: 220 aircraft, 3%. [more - original PR]