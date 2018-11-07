Embraer projects market for nearly 1400 sub-150 seat aircraft in China

Embraer released (06-Nov-2018) its 20 market outlook for China, projecting demand for 1390 new jet aircraft with up to 150 seats over the next 20 years, with a total list price value of USD82 billion. Embraer Commercial Aviation CCO Arjan Meijer said the combination of the steady pace of economic growth, continuous investment in airport construction, the implementation of basic air service plans and the increasing number of middle class that fuelled the demand for air travel means aircraft with up to 150 seats will "enjoy huge potential in China." [more - original PR]