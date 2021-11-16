16-Nov-2021 6:42 AM
Embraer projects demand for 10,900 commercial aircraft with up to 150 seats out to 2040
Embraer published (15-Nov-2021) its 20 year market outlook for commercial aircraft deliveries through to 2040, projecting demand for 10,900 new jet and turboprop aircraft with up to 150 seats, valued at USD650 billion. Key forecast highlights include:
- Global traffic (RPK) growth of 3.3% p/a. Pre-COVID worldwide RPK volumes are expected to return in 2024;
- Sub-150 seat jet demand of 8640 units;
- Sub-150 seat turboprop demand of 2260 units;
- Deliveries by region:
- North America: 3140 aircraft. 2710 jets (31.4% of market) and 430 turboprops (19%);
- Asia Pacific: 3060 aircraft. 2160 jets (25%) and 900 turboprops (39.8%);
- Europe: 2200 aircraft. 1770 jets (20.5%) and 430 turboprops (19%);
- Latin America: 940 aircraft. 760 jets (8.8%) and 180 turboprops (8%);
- CIS: 740 aircraft. 640 jets (7.4%) and 100 turboprops (4.4%);
- Africa: 460 aircraft. 280 jets (3.2%) and 180 turboprops (8%);
- Middle East: 360 aircraft. 320 jets (3.7%) and 40 turboprops (1.8%). [more - original PR]