3-Dec-2020 10:08 AM

Embraer projects demand for 1080 turboprops, 4420 sub-150 seat jets over next 10 years

Embraer published (02-Dec-2020) its 2020 Commercial Market Outlook, examining demand for air travel and new aircraft deliveries over the next ten years. Key outlook highlights include:

  • Traffic growth:
    • Global passenger traffic (RPKs) to return to 2019 levels by 2024, yet remain 19% below Embraer's previous forecast through the decade, to 2029;
    • RPKs in the Asia Pacific will grow the fastest (3.4% p/a);
  • Jet deliveries:
    • 4420 new jets up to 150 seats will be delivered through 2029;
    • 75% of deliveries will replace ageing aircraft, 25% representing market growth;
    • The majority will be to airlines in North America (1520 units) and Asia Pacific (1220);
  • Turboprop deliveries:

