Embraer forecast (15-Jul-2018) demand for 10,550 new aircraft with up to 150 seats over the next 20 years, with a value of USD600 billion. Embraer projected the in-service fleet in the segment will grow from 9000 to 16,000 aircraft over the period. Market growth will drive 65% of the demand, while the remaining 35% will be to replace ageing aircraft.