15-Mar-2019 12:27 PM
Embraer outlines 4Q2019 order highlights totalling more than 130 regional jet aircraft
Embraer reported (14-Mar-2019) the following 4Q2018 order and contract highlights:
- Binter Canarias signed a contract for up to five E195-E2s, including three firm orders and two purchase rights. Deliveries will commence in 2H2019. The airline will become the first European operator of the largest member of the E2 family of jets;
- American Airlines signed an additional firm order in Nov-2018 for 15 E175s configured with 76 seats. Deliveries will begin in 2020. Adding to the airline's previous E175 orders, this new contract results in a total of 104 aircraft of this model ordered by American Airlines since 2013;
- Nordic Aviation Capital signed a firm order for three E190 jets;
- Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras signed a contract for a firm order of 21 E195-E2 jets. This adds to the 30 E195-E2 jets ordered by the airline in 2015, and increases Azul's total firm order with Embraer to 51 E2 aircraft. Azul is the launch operator of the E195-E2 and will receive the first aircraft in 2019;
- Republic Airways signed a contract for a firm order of 100 E175 jets. Deliveries will begin in 2020. The contract also includes purchase rights for 100 additional E175 jets, with conversion options for the E175-E2, raising the order potential for up to 200 E-Jets;
- Government of Kiribati, in partnership with the national airline, Air Kiribati, signed firm orders for two E190-E2 jets and two additional purchase rights. Deliveries are scheduled for 2019. The E190-E2 will allow the airline to fly longer domestic and international routes than currently carried out with its turboprop fleet;
- Disclosed an additional order of nine E175 jets for SkyWest. Since 2013, the company has ordered a total of 158 E175 jets (including the last nine), expanding its current fleet of Embraer aircraft. [more - original PR]