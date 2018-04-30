30-Apr-2018 11:22 AM
Embraer operating profit decline, reports net loss in 1Q2018
Embraer reported (27-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Revenue: USD992 million, -4.8% year-on-year;
- Commercial aviation: USD379.7 million, -20.9%;
- Operating profit: USD26.4 million, -35.0%;
- Adjusted net profit (loss): (USD24.6 million), compared to a profit of USD40.4 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD10.2 million), compared to a profit of USD55.1 million in p-c-p;
- Commercial aircraft deliveries: 14 aircraft, -22.2%;
- Total assets: USD11,995 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD1288 million;
- Total liabilities: USD7811 million. [more - original PR]