Embraer: Narrowbody focused growth model is 'necessary but insufficient' and need to be replaced

Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO John Slattery, via his official blog, stated (29-Nov-2018) some airlines still focused on a market-share driven strategy derive their strength from large narrowbody aircraft fleets and low unit costs. According to Mr Slattery, this model is "necessary but insufficient", and resilient strategies and a more nuanced competitive positioning will be increasingly important. Mr Slattery note the combined backlog for the A320 and Boeing 737 narrowbodies is above 10,500 aircraft and neither Airbus nor Boeing has many available slots through 2022. He stated that future economic performance of the industry will "mostly depend not only on how far costs will rise, but also to what extent airlines can sustain a healthy revenue environment" requiring greater control in matching aircraft capacity to market demand. [more - original PR]