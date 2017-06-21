Embraer marks one year of E190 operations in Japan with E190 firm order from JAL

Japan Airlines and Embraer signed (20-Jun-2017) an agreement for a firm order of an additional E190 after Embraer marked one year of E190 operations in Japan. Japan Airlines' subsidiary J-AIR made its first E190 revenue flight in May 2016. J-AIR currently operates seven E190s and 17 E170s – 24 E-Jets in total, with an additional eight E-Jets on backlog. The firm order has a value of USD50.6 million, based on 2017 list prices, and will be included in Embraer's 2Q2Q017 second-quarter backlog. J-AIR's E190 fleet is based at the airline's Osaka (Itami) base and features a dual-class arrangement with 95 seats. J-Air's E190s currently operate to seven routes in Japan now including service to Niigata from Osaka (Itami) and Sapporo which started from 08-Jun-2017 and network growth will continue to include cities like Tokyo (Haneda). J-AIR Corporation president Tetsuya Onuki commented: "The E190s have added value to our fleet strategy by enhancing seat capacity and dual-class products on regional routes, stimulating demand and contributing to the revitalization of regional routes... In our twelfth month of operations, the E190 fleet has shown a remarkable service reliability of 99.85%, enabling J-AIR to deliver on our on-time promise to customers". [more - original PR]