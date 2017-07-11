Embraer: Insightful airline management focused on ROIC not unit costs or revenue

Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO John Slattery, speaking with CAPA at the IATA AGM said (Jun-2017) the "more insightful airline management teams" are focused on return on invested capital at the aircraft level, rather than just cost per ASM or revenue per ASM. Embraer feels airlines need the "right aircraft for the mission they want to serve" which could involve introduce smaller gauge equipment to complement different passenger flows. [more - CAPA TV]

