Embraer: Global demand for jet aircraft with less than 150 seats 'will remain strong'

Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery, via the company's official blog, reported (15-Jul-2019) Embraer is confident that global demand for jet aircraft with less than 150 seats "will remain strong". Embraer's 20 year market outlook identifies a need for 10,550 aircraft valued at USD600 billion. A little over half of these deliveries will be "simply to satisfy growth", said Mr Slattery. The other deliveries will replace ageing aircraft. [more - original PR]