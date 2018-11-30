Embraer expects leasing sector to 'follow suit' on up to 150 seat aircraft

Embraer CEO John Slattery, via his personal LinkedIn account, stated (29-Nov-2018) he expects the leasing sector to "follow suit" on orders for up to 150 seat aircraft, as "rising competition is a major issue for lessors" due to the arrival of "New entrants [who] are coming into the space with lower cost of funds, which is being blamed for pushing down lease rate factors considerably". He added: "The new entrants have been criticised for driving down lease rate factors of large narrowbody aircraft. This is particularly evident in the sale-leaseback market in recent years as they build market share, seemingly at any cost".