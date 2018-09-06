Embraer: Europe and CIS will need 2820 sub-150 seat aircraft over next 20 years

Embraer forecast (05-Sep-2018) European and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will require 2820 commercial aircraft of up to 150 seats over the next 20 years. According to the aircraft manufacturer, as the European intra-regional airline industry moves from a business-model dynamic of "Low Cost Carriers versus Full Service Carriers" to a single hybrid consensus, aircraft such as its E-Jets E2 family "will play an increasingly important role in the region". The E2 will fill its traditional hub-feeding operational role, as well as support outreach in LCCs experimenting FSC's strategies such as multi fleet type and focus on business passengers. [more - original PR]