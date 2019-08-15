Become a CAPA Member
15-Aug-2019 3:37 PM

Embraer ends 2Q2019 with firm order backlog of USD16.9bn, reaffirms all guidance for 2019

Embraer reported (14-Aug-2019) the following highlights for 2Q2019:

  • Delivered 26 commercial and 25 executive jet aircraft, compared to 28 commercial and 20 executive jets in 2Q2018;
  • Firm order backlog of USD16.9 billion at the end of 2Q2019, up from USD16 billion at the end of 1Q2019;
  • Book-to-bill ratios of above 1x in each major business unit, led by sales performance in the executive jets segment;
  • The company reaffirmed all aspects of its 2019 financial and deliveries guidance. [more - original PR]

