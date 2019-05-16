Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-May-2019 8:39 AM

Embraer EBIT loss widens in 1Q2019

Embraer reported (15-May-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2019:

  • Revenue: USD823.3 million, -14.3% year-on-year;
    • Commercial aviation: USD281.1 million, -26.0%;
    • Executive Jets: USD117.3 million, -8.2%;
  • EBIT (loss): (USD15.2 million), +187%;
  • Net profit (loss): (USD41.2 million), +18.1%;
  • Total assets: USD11,186 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD777.5 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD7294 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More