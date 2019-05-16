16-May-2019 8:39 AM
Embraer EBIT loss widens in 1Q2019
Embraer reported (15-May-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2019:
- Revenue: USD823.3 million, -14.3% year-on-year;
- Commercial aviation: USD281.1 million, -26.0%;
- Executive Jets: USD117.3 million, -8.2%;
- EBIT (loss): (USD15.2 million), +187%;
- Net profit (loss): (USD41.2 million), +18.1%;
- Total assets: USD11,186 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD777.5 million;
- Total liabilities: USD7294 million.