Embraer E195-E2 receives ANAC, FAA and EASA type certificates

Embraer president and CEO John Slattery, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (15-Apr-2019) the Embraer E195-E2 received "its Type Certificate today from three major regulatory authorities simultaneously. Representatives from Brazil ANAC, the FAA, and EASA delivered the official documents at a ceremony this afternoon in Hangar F300 in São José dos Campos. The E190-E2 also received simultaneous certification from the same authorities last year". The E195-E2 will enter service in 2H2019 with Azul Linhas Aereas followed by BinterCanarias. The E195-E2 is the largest commercial aircraft manufactured by Embraer. [more - original PR]