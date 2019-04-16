Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Apr-2019 9:43 AM

Embraer E195-E2 receives ANAC, FAA and EASA type certificates

Embraer president and CEO John Slattery, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (15-Apr-2019) the Embraer E195-E2 received "its Type Certificate today from three major regulatory authorities simultaneously. Representatives from Brazil ANAC, the FAA, and EASA delivered the official documents at a ceremony this afternoon in Hangar F300 in São José dos Campos. The E190-E2 also received simultaneous certification from the same authorities last year". The E195-E2 will enter service in 2H2019 with Azul Linhas Aereas followed by BinterCanarias. The E195-E2 is the largest commercial aircraft manufactured by Embraer. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More