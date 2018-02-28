Embraer E190-E2 granted simultaneous certification by Brazilian, US and EU authorities

Embraer received (28-Feb-2018) a Type Certificate for the E190-E2, the first member of the E-Jets E2 family of commercial aircraft, from the Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency (Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil – ANAC), the US FAA and EASA. Embraer reported this is the first time that an aircraft programme with the level of complexity of the E2 has simultaneously received a type certificate from three major worldwide certification authorities. Embraer added it took just 56 months from program launch until the E190-E2 was certified and compared to the first-generation E190, 75% of the aircraft systems are new. During testing the aircraft completed over 2000 flying hours across four prototype aircraft. Another 45,000 hours of tests were conducted in laboratories with rigs for aircraft avionics, flight controls, and electrical, hydraulic and environmental systems. [more - original PR]