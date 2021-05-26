Embraer develops 'semi-private' configuration for the ERJ 145 targeting first class flyers

Embraer announced (25-May-2021) it has developed a "semi-private" configuration for the ERJ 145 as an aftermarket solution. The conversion will be possible through a supplemental type certificate (STC), currently under development by Embraer. The retrofit reconfigures the 50 seat regional jet with between 16 and 28 seats, with one seat on each side of the aisle, increasing social distancing and comfort. Other features are a flat floor and the removal of the overhead bins, which widen passengers' personal space. The full conversion process can be performed at Embraer Owned Service Centers. Embraer stated it is targeting passengers who usually travel first class and "may require more suitable flight options". The ERJ 145 semi-private jet allows these customers to avoid main crowded airports and save time, providing a premium experience to the passengers who will board from and disembark at a private terminal. [more - original PR]