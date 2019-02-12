Embraer delivers 90 commercial aircraft in 2018

Embraer delivered (11-Feb-2019) 181 aircraft in 2018, 90 of which were commercial and 91 were executive jets (64 light and 27 large). The deliveries were within the outlook range for 2018 of 85 to 95 for the commercial aviation market, while business aviation market deliveries were below the 105 to 125 outlook. In 4Q2018 Embraer delivered 33 commercial jets and 36 executive jets (24 light and 12 large). The company's firm order backlog was worth USD16.3 billion as of 31-Dec-2018. [more - original PR]