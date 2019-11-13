13-Nov-2019 12:01 PM
Embraer delivers 17 commercial and 27 executive jets in 3Q2019
Embraer reported (12-Nov-2019) the following aircraft highlights for 3Q2019:
- Delivered 17 commercial and 27 executive (15 light and 12 large) jets, compared to 15 commercial jets and 24 executive (17 light and seven large) jets in 3Q2018;
- Large executive jet deliveries were higher year-on-year in large part due to the first full quarter of Praetor 600 deliveries, of which seven were delivered in 3Q2019;
- For 2019, Embraer reaffirms deliveries of 85 to 95 commercial jets, 90 to 110 executive jets, two KC-390 aircraft, and now expects five Super Tucano deliveries. [more - original PR]