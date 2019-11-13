Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Nov-2019 12:01 PM

Embraer delivers 17 commercial and 27 executive jets in 3Q2019

Embraer reported (12-Nov-2019) the following aircraft highlights for 3Q2019:

  • Delivered 17 commercial and 27 executive (15 light and 12 large) jets, compared to 15 commercial jets and 24 executive (17 light and seven large) jets in 3Q2018;
  • Large executive jet deliveries were higher year-on-year in large part due to the first full quarter of Praetor 600 deliveries, of which seven were delivered in 3Q2019;
  • For 2019, Embraer reaffirms deliveries of 85 to 95 commercial jets, 90 to 110 executive jets, two KC-390 aircraft, and now expects five Super Tucano deliveries. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More