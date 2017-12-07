Embraer delivers 1400th E-Jet to American Airlines

Embraer marked (06-Dec-2017) the delivery of the 1400th E-Jet, an E175. American Airlines took delivery of the milestone aircraft, which will be operated by Envoy Air. The aircraft is Envoy's 44th E175. Envoy is one of the original ERJ operators and has more than 100 ERJs in its fleet. Combining the 2013 and 2017 E-Jet orders, American has ordered 74 E175s and selected Envoy to operate 54. The E-Jet family was launched in 1999 and entered revenue service in 2004, with more than 1800 orders for the type across 70 customers in 50 countries. [more - original PR]