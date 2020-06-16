Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery to become president and CEO of GE Aviation

GE announced (15-Jun-2020) GE vice chair and GE Aviation president and CEO David Joyce will retire from the company after 40 years of service. With Mr Joyce's retirement, Embraer president and CEO of Commercial Aviation John Slattery was named GE Aviation president and CEO elect, effective 13-Jul-2020. In order to ensure a smooth and thorough handover, Mr Slattery will fully assume the role of GE Aviation president and CEO on 01-Sep-2020, at which point Mr Joyce will transition to GE Aviation non-executive chair until the end of 2020. Mr Joyce also will continue as GE vice chair and advisor to GE Research until the end of 2020 and subsequently will serve as strategic advisor to GE Aviation into 2021. [more - original PR]