Embraer announces three year pause in E175-E2 development programme

Embraer's board approved (18-Feb-2022) a three year pause for the E175-E2 development programme. The pause is associated with the ongoing US mainline scope clause discussions with pilot unions regarding the maximum take off weight limitation for aircraft with up to 76 seats, together with current global market conditions for commercial aviation and the continuing interest in the current E175 aircraft in the US market. Embraer new expects entry into service for the E175-E2 between 2027 and 2028. [more - original PR]