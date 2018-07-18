18-Jul-2018 1:03 PM
Embraer announces orders/commitments for 300 aircraft at 2018 Farnborough International Airshow
Embraer, via its official Twitter account, reported (17-Jul-2018) it collected sales, options and LoIs for 300 aircraft over the first two days of the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow, with a total value of USD15.3 billion at list prices. Key highlights include:
- Republic Airlines: 200 E175s;
- Azul Linhas Aereas: 21 E195-E2s;
- Helvetic Airways: 24 E190-E2s;
- Wataniya Airways: 20 E195-E2s;
- Myanmar Airways International: Two E175s;
- Nordic Aviation Capital: Three E190s;
- United Airlines: 25 E175s
- Undisclosed customer: Five E195.