Loading
5-Apr-2018 9:57 AM

Embraer and Widerøe announce delivery of first E190-E2

Embraer and Widerøe announced (04-Apr-2018) the delivery of the manufacturer's first production E190-E2 aircraft. Widerøe plans to commence operating the new aircraft on domestic routes in Apr-2018. The aircraft is configured with 114 seats in a single class layout. As previously reported by CAPA, Widerøe has contracted for up to 15 E-Jets E2s, comprising three firm E190-E2 orders and purchase rights for an additional 12 E2s. The total value of the order is approximately USD873 million if all rights are exercised. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More