Embraer and Widerøe announce delivery of first E190-E2

Embraer and Widerøe announced (04-Apr-2018) the delivery of the manufacturer's first production E190-E2 aircraft. Widerøe plans to commence operating the new aircraft on domestic routes in Apr-2018. The aircraft is configured with 114 seats in a single class layout. As previously reported by CAPA, Widerøe has contracted for up to 15 E-Jets E2s, comprising three firm E190-E2 orders and purchase rights for an additional 12 E2s. The total value of the order is approximately USD873 million if all rights are exercised. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]