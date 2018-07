Embraer and Republic Airways signed (18-Jul-2018) a LoI for a firm order of 100 E175 aircraft, with the right to convert to E175-E2 aircraft and purchase rights for an additional 100 E175s. If all purchase rights are exercised, the contract has a value of up to USD9.3 billion based on current list prices. The order will be included in Embraer's backlog as soon as it becomes firm later in 2018. [more - original PR]