18-Dec-2018 6:16 AM

Embraer and Boeing approve terms of strategic partnership, seek Brazilian Govt approval

Embraer and Boeing announced (17-Dec-2018) the terms of a strategic aerospace partnership and are now awaiting approval from Brazil's Government. The JV entails Boeing taking an 80% ownership stake in commercial aircraft and services operations of Embraer for USD4.2 billion. The partnership is expected to be neutral to Boeing's earnings per share in 2020 and accretive thereafter. Estimated annual pre-tax cost synergies of approximately USD150 million are anticipated by the third year of operations. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

