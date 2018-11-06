6-Nov-2018 7:19 AM
Embraer and American Airlines sign firm order for E175 aircraft
Embraer signed (05-Nov-2018) a firm order with American Airlines for 15 Embraer E175 aircraft configured with 76 seats. The contract is valued at USD705 million, with deliveries expected to take place by 2020. Envoy will operate the aircraft. Combined with previous E175 orders, the order will result in 104 E175 aircraft for American since 2013. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, the average fleet age for E175 aircraft in service as of 05-Nov-2018 is 4.8 years. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]