4-May-2018 7:43 AM
Embraer and American Airlines sign contract for 15 E175s
Embraer and American Airlines signed (03-May-2018) a firm order for 15 E175 aircraft featuring a 76 seat configuration, with deliveries to take place between Mar-2019 and Nov-2019. The contract has a list value of USD705 million. American Airlines selected Envoy to operate the 15 aircraft under the American Eagle brand. As previously reported by CAPA, American also ordered 15 CRJ900s from Bombardier, which will be operated by Piedmont Airlines. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]