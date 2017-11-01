Embraer and American Airlines sign contract for 10 E175s

American Airlines announced (31-Oct-2017) a firm order for 10 Embraer 175 aircraft, exercising its purchase rights from the original contract with Embraer signed in 2013. The new order, valued at USD457 million based on current list prices, is in addition to the one placed in Apr-2017 for four aircraft. Deliveries begin in 2018 and continue through mid-2019. American Airlines selected Envoy to operate the 10 aircraft, which will be configured with 12 first class, 20 main cabin extra, and 44 main cabin seats. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - Portuguese - III]
1-Nov-2017 7:09 AM