Embraer: 2018 to be a 'transition year' as E-Jets E2 enters service, with 5-10 E2s to be delivered

Embraer reported (08-Mar-2018) it expects 2018 to be a "transition year" as it ramps up the production of the first E-Jets E2 model, the E190-E2. The first aircraft is on track for entry into service in Apr-2018. Embraer continues its investments in the E-Jets E2 family. The E195-E2 is on schedule to enter service in 1H2019 and the E175-E2 is on schedule for entry into service in 1H2021. For 2018, Embraer expects commercial jet deliveries to decline to 85 to 95 aircraft, as the company completes the first year of its production transition from the E1 to the E2. Deliveries of the E175 model are likely to continue to represent the "vast majority" of 2018 commercial aircraft deliveries. Embraer expects to deliver between five and 10 E190-E2s during 2018. [more - original PR]