Embraer: Ahead of schedule, under budget and ahead of specification on E2 programme

Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO John Slattery, speaking with CAPA at the IATA AGM, reported (Jun-2017) Embraer is ahead of schedule, "slightly" under budget and also ahead of advertised performance specification on the E-Jets E2 programme. Embraer's focus on "on the E2", although Mr Slattery "would love another platform at Embraer Commercial Aviation, but that's for a little bit down the road". [more - CAPA TV]

