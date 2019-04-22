Become a CAPA Member
22-Apr-2019 11:48 AM

Ellinair records 32% pax growth in 2018 and outlines 2019 plans

Ellinair confirmed (18-Apr-2019) it handled more than one million passengers in 2018, an increase of 32% year-on-year, operating with a load factor of 78.2%. Ellinair expects 2019 to be a successful year. The carrier plans to operate from bases in Athens, Heraklion, Moscow and Thessaloniki with a fleet of two A319, two A320 and three Boeing 737-300 aircraft in 2019. Ellinair will launch services from Athens to Chania, Corfu and Mykonos in summer 2019. [more - original PR - Greek]

