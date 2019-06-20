Elix Aviation Capital announced as launch customer for ATR 42-600S STOL aircraft

Elix Aviation Capital signed (19-Jun-2019) a LoI to become the launch customer of the ATR 42-600S, with an order for 10 aircraft. The new Short Take Off and Landing (STOL) version of the ATR 42-600 offers capabilities to take-off from and land on runways as short as 800m. ATR is finalising the process for official launch of the 42-600S and has received authorisation to take in orders for the aircraft. This is the first time Elix' has placed a strategic order directly with an aircraft manufacturer. Elix placed the order as part of its strategy to strengthen its lead as the largest all-turboprop lessor in the world. The aircraft will be delivered between 2022 and 2024. [more - original PR]