El Al to develop additional growth engines

El Al CEO David Maimon stated (22-Nov-2017) the carrier is "working on developing additional growth engines and strengthening existing ones". Mr Maimon added El Al's business strategy is "headed by the acquisition program of the Dreamliners", also covering "the continued expansion of our network of routes and installation of Internet in airplanes". The carrier expects to enhance its competitiveness with the acquisition of Israir, subject to the Commissioner's approval, strengthening of the Frequent Flyer Club's credit card and non aeronautical income sources. [more - original PR]