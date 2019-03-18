Become a CAPA Member
El Al outlines strategic plan with focus on customers, commercial and operational activities and HR

El Al established (13-Mar-2019) a strategic plan focusing on four core areas of operations. Details as follows:

  • Product and customer experience:
    • Delivery of five Boeing 787-9 aircraft and phasing out the 767 fleet. The carrier currently operates eight 787-9s;
    • Introduction of WiFi connectivity. El Al operates 18 aircraft with an internet system;
    • Recruitment of Shahaf Shabtai as chef;
  • Commercial activities:
    • Launch of Lisbon service, adding activities on selected routes, refreshing Sun d'Or International Airlines' network, entering new codeshare agreements with Vietnam Airlines and LOT Polish Airlines and expanding agreements with other airlines;
    • Launch of different price categories;
    • Extension of the branded credit card FlyCard cooperation agreement with CAL, Diners and Poalim Express, and partnering with Mastercard;
  • Operational activities:
    • Launch of Ofek 2021 programme aimed at enhancement of income resources, and improvement of operational processes;
    • Replacement of operational and commercial IT systems;
    • Implementation of flight time limitation regulations;
  •  Activities relating to people and processes:

