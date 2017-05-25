El Al revenue up 5% in 1Q2017

El Al revenue up 5% - financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Operating revenue: USD418 million, +5% year-on-year;

Operating costs: USD377 million, +4%;

Profit (loss) before tax: (USD39 million), compared to a loss of USD34 million in p-c-p;

Net profit (loss): (USD30 million, compared to a loss of USD21 million in p-c-p;

Load factor: 83.7%;

Total assets: USD1808 million;

Total liabilities: USD1562 million. [more - original PR]