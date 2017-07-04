El Al confirms Israir Airlines acquisition plans

El Al reached (02-Jul-2017) a preliminary agreement on the planned acquisition of Israir Airlines by Sun d'Or International Airlines from IDB Tourism. El Al's board approved the acquisition plans on 02-Jul-2017. IDB Tourism will transfer 100% of Israir Airlines shares to Sun d'Or International Airlines for a 25% stake in Sun d'Or International Airlines and a cash amount not exceeding USD24 million. The acquisition deal is expected to be closed on 31-Dec-2017. Israir Airlines plans to sell and lease back its aircraft. [more - original PR - Hebrew] [more - original PR - Hebrew - II]