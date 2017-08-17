Loading
17-Aug-2017 9:05 AM

El Al Israel Airlines profit down 53% in 2Q2017

El Al reported (16-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Operating revenue: USD541 million, +1% year-on-year;
    • Operating costs: USD434 million, +5%;
    • EBITDA: USD70 million, -26%;
    • Net profit: USD16 million, -53%;
    • Load factor: 84.3%, +1.2ppts;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Operating revenue: USD959 million, +3%;
    • Operating costs: USD810 million, +4%;
    • EBITDA: USD81 million, -24%;
    • Net profit (loss): (USD14 million), compared to a net profit of USD14 million in p-c-p. [more - original PR]

