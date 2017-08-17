El Al Israel Airlines profit down 53% in 2Q2017

El Al reported (16-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Operating revenue: USD541 million, +1% year-on-year;
- Operating costs: USD434 million, +5%;
- EBITDA: USD70 million, -26%;
- Net profit: USD16 million, -53%;
- Load factor: 84.3%, +1.2ppts;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Operating revenue: USD959 million, +3%;
- Operating costs: USD810 million, +4%;
- EBITDA: USD81 million, -24%;
- Net profit (loss): (USD14 million), compared to a net profit of USD14 million in p-c-p. [more - original PR]