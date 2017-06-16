El Al acquires 16 Boeing 787 aircraft for delivery by 2020

El Al announced (14-Jun-2017) the acquisition of 16 new Boeing 787 aircraft with an investment of over USD1.25 billion. ​The first of the 16 787s will join the carrier's fleet in Aug-2017. The aircraft is scheduled to enter service from Sep-2017, operating to Europe destinations, and from the end of Oct-2017 on long haul destinations in North America and the Far East. El Al will present a new business class featuring Recaro full flat bed seats, a new premium economy class and a Panasonic entertainment system. ViaSat high speed Internet will be launched on the 787 fleet in 2018. El Al president David Maimon said: "El Al purchased 16 modern Dreamliner aircraft, taking a major step forward in passenger service and flight experience. These aircraft will be gradually phased-in by 2020 and replace the existing 747-400 and 767-300 fleets". [more - original PR]