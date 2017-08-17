Loading
17-Aug-2017 12:55 PM

El Al faces growing competition at Tel Aviv in 2Q2017

El Al faced (16-Aug-2017) a "huge growth in competition at Ben Gurion Airport" in 2Q2017, according to CEO David Maimon. Mr Maimon added: "Notwithstanding, revenues increased due to an increase in passenger segments. Load factor increased, cash flow is strong and the Company maintain its financial strength". CFO Dganit Palti said: "An increase in jet fuel expenses was recorded due to the increase in oil price, and an increase in payroll expenses, mainly due to the new wage agreements and the strengthening of the shekel against the dollar". The Fly Card credit card continues to serve as a major growth engine, currently with about 238,000 holders. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More