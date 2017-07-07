El Al expects Israir acquisition to increase revenue

El Al CEO David Maimon stated (06-Jul-2017) the acquisition of Israir Airlines through its subsidiary Sun d'Or International Airlines, from IDB Tourism will enable the group to increase the group's revenues and operations. As previously reported by CAPA, IDB Tourism will transfer to Sun d'Or 100% of Israir shares in return for the allotment of 25% of Sun d'Or shares and an amount of up to USD24 million. After completion of the transaction, Israir will become a fully-owned subsidiary of Sun d'Or, and Sun d'Or will be jointly owned as follows by El Al (75%) and IDB Tourism (25%). Concurrently with the completion of the transaction, and subject to the Antitrust Authority's approval, Israir shall sell and leaseback the aircraft to third parties. El Al will receive a call option to purchase IDB Tourism shares in Sun d'Or (25%), and IDB Tourism will be granted a put option to sell its shares in Sun d'Or. Simultaneously with the acquisition agreement, a service agreement will be signed between El Al , Sun d'Or and Israir, defining the types of services to be provided by El Al to Sun d'Or and Israir following completion of the transaction. [more - original PR]