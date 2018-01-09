El Al board appoints new CEO

El Al's board appointed (08-Jan-2018) Gonen Usishkin as CEO. Mr Usishkin joined El Al in 2004 and was appointed as strategy, planning and organisation head in 2014, followed by an appointment to the position of VP for commerce. Mr Usishkin is expected to take over the post in Jan-2018. As previously reported by CAPA, El Al CEO David Maimon announced his resignation in Nov-2017. Mr Maimon said he will continue to head the company until the appointment of a new CEO. [more - original PR - Hebrew]