28-Jan-2021 3:39 PM
eJet expects fuel demand to be suppressed for some time, sees greater demand for SAF
eJet stated (26-Jan-2021) that when the aviation industry returns to normal, or achieves the "new normal", it expects two main changes in terms of aviation fuel:
- The industry will be handling smaller volumes of jet fuel for some time to come. Flight frequencies, aircraft movements, passenger numbers and cargo tonnages are expected to take a long time to return to pre crisis levels. Many airlines have removed larger, fuel-thirsty, aircraft from their fleets (in particular the A380 and Boeing 747 from passenger service). When they do return to service, fuel demand from the remaining fleets will be less than before;
- The new world of aviation will be greener. 2020 showed much increased interest in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This means that SAF will form a significantly larger proportion of the whole jet fuel pool than it did in 2019, before the pandemic. Coupled with the move away from hydrocarbon fuels for ground transport, and the outlook for oil products will be "significantly changed". eJet expects a barrel of crude will have to yield far more jet fuel and far less gasoline in particular, and fewer barrels will need refining. [more - original PR]