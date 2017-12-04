AENA secures EUR400m loan from EIB

Aena and European Investment Bank (EIB) signed (01-Dec-2017) a financing contract under which the EIB will grant Aena a EUR400 million loan with a maturity of up to 20 years. The load will be available for Aena's use over the next two years, and will finance up to 50% of security investments for the renewal of inspection equipment. These investments, aim to improve security processes by introducing new technologies and inspection equipment to airports in order to apply new European standards in the domain. This will also enable Aena airports to optimise their processes for the inspection of passengers, luggage and cargo. [more - original PR]