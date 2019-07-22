Become a CAPA Member
22-Jul-2019 1:14 PM

Egyptian Government frustrated with British Airways' decision to suspend Cairo services

EgyptAir, via its official Facebook account, stated (21-Jul-2019) Egypt's Minister of Civil Aviation Younes Elmasry met with the UK's Ambassador to Egypt Geoffrey Adams, in response to British Airways' decision to suspend services to Cairo International Airport for seven days. Mr Elmasry expressed the government's frustration as the decision was taken unilaterally by British Airways without consulting with Egyptian aviation authorities.

