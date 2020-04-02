2-Apr-2020 12:28 PM
Egyptian Aviation Minister discusses coronavirus impact with private airlines
Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation, via its official Facebook account, announced (31-Mar-2020) Minister Manar Enbeh met with representatives of Egyptian private airline companies to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the private aviation sector following the suspension of services to and from Egypt. As previously reported by CAPA, Egypt extended the suspension of air traffic for an additional two weeks from 01-Apr-2020.