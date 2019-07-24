Become a CAPA Member
24-Jul-2019 10:03 AM

EgyptAir receives fifth 787-9, operates longest 787 delivery flight with biofuel

Boeing delivered (23-Jul-2019) one 787-9 aircraft to EgyptAir, via a lease agreement with AerCap. The carrier has one remaining 787 on order, which is scheduled for delivery in Aug-2019. EgyptAir also became the first airline to participate in a new Boeing programme that offers operators the option to use biofuel for delivery flights. The 10,973km flight from Seattle to Cairo represents the longest 787 delivery flight using sustainable fuel. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

